Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Obiano in court for arraignment over alleged N4bn fraud

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has brought the former governor of Anambra, Willie Obiano to the Federal High Court, Abuja for arraignment.

Obiano arrived the court  escorted by some EFCC operatives.

At the time of filing this report, the courtroom was filled to capacity as lawyers, litigants and newsmen awaited the arrival of  the trial judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo.

Obiano is standing trial on a 9- count corruption charge bordering on alleged N4 billion filed  against him by the Federal Government through EFCC. (NAN)

