Obiano constitutes committee to resolve Umuleri-Aguleri crisis

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra has constituted a 15-member committee to look into the boundary dispute between Aguleri and Umuleri communities in Anambra East Local Government Area.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, disclosed this in a statement in Awka on Monday, pointing out that the committee would be chaired by AVM Ben Chiobi (rtd.).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two communities renewed their age-long hostilities on Saturday, following a disagreement over land ownership.

The Spokesman of the state Police Command, CSP Haruna Mohammed, had told newsmen that no casualties were reported before the crisis was brought under control.

Chukwulobelu listed the committee’s terms of reference to include the establishment of the boundaries between Aguleri and Umuleri.

Others are: “To establish the immediate cause of the dispute between the two communities, which occurred on Saturday, January 16.

“To invite and interview the families that own the lands in dispute.

“To recommend other possible solutions that will guarantee lasting peace in the area.”

The statement further disclosed that the committee had three weeks to conclude its assignment.

Members of the committee are the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Uju Nworgu, and Commissioner for Lands, Mr Bonaventure Enemali, amongst others. (NAN)