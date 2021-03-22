Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra has banned the use of vehicles with tinted glasses and touting as part of measures to curtail insecurity in the state.

Obiano in a statement in Awka on Monday also directed security agents to clampdown on cultists and their activities.

“Security agencies are hereby directed to arrest anybody hanging on the road with sticks and molesting innocent citizens and drivers,” Obiano said.

He observed that within the past week, the state has witnessed targeted attacks on security personnel and facilities in the state by hoodlums.

“So far, Police and Navy personnel on official duties at strategic checkpoints in various locations in the state were sporadically attacked, killed and their firearms taken away.

“Also, prison and police personnel conveying an inmate to court were equally attacked and killed.

“Anambra State Government categorically condemns these attacks on our security personnel and is doing everything possible to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“Those who attack us are obviously intent on distorting the peace and security we have enjoyed in Anambra in the past seven years and we will not allow that.

“I have, therefore, directed all security agencies in the state, vigilance services, all task forces and every structure in the state security infrastructure to rise in defence of our dear state.

“I hereby raise the security alert in the state and I commit to restoring order and security immediately,” he said.

Obiano said that security agencies would be conducting special operations aimed at neutralising the emerging threats to the safety of the people of the state.

“All kinds of touting in the state in whatever guise, especially in Onitsha, will no longer be tolerated,” he said.

Obiano condoled families of those killed by hoodlums and called on the people of the state to join with the government to protect the state.

“I call on everybody irrespective of affiliations to come together and support government and security agencies to fight our common enemy.

“While I sympathise with the security agencies and families of those killed in these recent attacks, I urge all those involved in ongoing security efforts not to relent,” he said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

