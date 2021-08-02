Obiano advises women to prove potential through politics

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra, says women have good leadership qualities that need to be harnessed, urging them to aspire to leadership positions in politics.

Obiano said this while inaugurating the executive members of the Anambra State Council of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Women Commission in Awka on Monday.

The governor represented by the Head of Service, Mr Harry Udu, said that women had the capacity to transform the society as they were intelligent, organised and resourceful.

“Women should step out of their comfort zones, make their voices to be heard, harness their potential and bring out their values in service and in the society.

“When they aspire for leadership roles and participate in politics, they will be able to contribute their quota to the socio-economic development of the state,” Obiano said.

He promised to continue to create an enabling environment for women to thrive.

Also speaking, Mrs Hafsat Shaibu, National Chairperson, TUC Women Commission, urged the women to take up leadership positions in different capacities and lead by example.

“Ensure you lead by example by adhering to the constitutional provisions of the council. Be a sister’s sister by imbibing the spirit of working in unity and speaking with one voice.

“Stop relegating yourself to the back seat. Always work to take up leadership positions, even among men, for with determination, you can be anywhere.

“Across the globe and in Nigeria, women are breaking the glass ceiling to attain extraordinary heights in different fields.

“We must be distinguished at all levels so that we can be worthy of emulation, ” she said.

Shaibu, however, commended the governor for his support toward labour movement in the state.

In her remarks, the State Chairperson, Anambra TUC Women Commission, Mrs Nneka Nwankwo, urged the women to get involved in trade unionism.

She urged women not to see their gender as a weaker sex but as strategic thinkers, innovators and mentors.

“We need to work together and harness our skills to move our society forward and remember, if we do not showcase our potential, no one will notice our presence.

“Let us shun all obstacles and come out en masse to give trade unionism that important feminine touch for better welfare of workers, our society, and our children,” Nwankwo said.

Earlier in his speech, the Anambra State TUC Council Chairman, Mr Ifeanyi Okechukwu, noted that women were excelling in sectors such as politics, sports and business.

He said: “Let us give the women a chance to exercise their values and potential in politics and other sectors of government for the development of the state.” (NAN)

