Obi will be honest, prudent president – Group 

By Polycarp Auta

The Initiative for Better and Brighter Nigeria (IBBN) has said that Mr Peter Obi, the Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has integrity and will be an honest and prudent President if elected in the forthcoming general elections.

Prophet Isa El-buba, the Convener of the group stated this at a press conference on Tuesday in Jos.

According to El-buba, Obi is competent and possesses the character and potential to move the country forward.

”For this country to move forward, we must have the right leadership that will drive the process; this leader must have good character, must be competent and committed toward rebuilding Nigeria

”We have come to the realisation that among all the presidential candidates, we have seen that Peter Obi is honest, sincere and is not reckless; he will not waste our resources.

”There is nowhere in his track records that indicate that he is corrupt, rather a prudent financial manager and hence will provide solution to our lingering challenges

”He tackled insecurity in Anambra, stabilised the economy and demonstrated the commitment to move this country forward,”he said.

El-buba, who called on registered voters to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs), advised Nigerians to vote credible leaders at all levels

He further called on Nigerians not to sell their votes, but cast them for candidates who would salvage the nation from its current woes.

”I call on Nigerians not to mortgage their future by selling thier votes because it will only amount to bad governance.

”Nigerians should come out en masse and not only support Peter Obi but vote him in the forthcoming elections.

”Obi represents a better future for this country because he has a clear manifesto that, if given the opportunity, will address our current challenges and restore our lost hope,” he added.

The convener commended the commitment and resilience of supporters of the ‘obident movement’ across the country and urged them to remain committed to push for a better and brighter Nigeria.

He advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the security agencies and all those involved in the conduct of the forthcoming polls to be fair and transparent by providing a level playing ground for all candidates.(NAN)(