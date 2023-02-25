Obi votes, says I’m prepared for Nigeria’s challenges

By Chimezie Anaso

Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) has voted in his 019 Polling Unit in Umudimakasi Square, Amatutu, Agulu in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra.

Obi who was accompanied by his wife, Margaret was accredited at 11.39 a.m. and voted at exactly 11.44a.m.

Speaking shortly, Obi said he was hopeful of victory, saying that he had solutions to Nigeria’s challenges as he was prepared for the task.

“If you look at this election, if there is anybody people should step down for, it is me.

“I have the solution, I have the physical and mental energy. I am ready for it, l am prepared for it.

“I have articulated what will happen from day one. It will be clear, measurable and people will feel it,” he said.

Obi said that the voting process was smooth and wished it was the same across the country.

On the serenity and peaceful security environment in the locality, Obi said “anybody close to me knows that I am friendly with everybody. In my village, we live like a family.

“Nigerians should come out and vote, it is about our country, we need to come together as a people to start building this country,” he said. (NAN)