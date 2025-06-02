‎Obi visits Niger flood scene, condole with victims

‎







‎The 2023 Labour Party (LP/ Presidential flag bearer, Mr Peter Obi on Monday paid a sympathy visit to Niger over the tragic flood that claimed hundreds of lives.



‎Obi was accompanied on the visit to the scene of the incident and to see affected families by the Acting National Chairman of LP, Dr Nenadi Usman, and the National Coordinator of the Obedient Movement, Dr Yunusa Tanko.



‎The former governor of Anambra, in his X handle, said they also visited the Niger government house where he was received by the Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Yakubu Garba.



‎According to him, today, along with Sen. Nenadi Usman and Dr Yunusa Tanko, I travelled to Niger state to condole and show solidarity with the governor and good people of the state over the devastating floods in the Mokwa area.



‎“While in the UK yesterday, I had earlier called the governor, His Excellency, Mohammed Umaru Bago, to express my heartfelt condolences.



‎“While in Niger state, I was warmly received by the deputy governor, Garba, and we had a discussion about the urgent needs of the affected communities.



‎“Over 200 lives had been lost, about 1,000 persons are still missing, more than 3,000 people have been displaced from their homes, and several homes destroyed,” he stated.



‎Obi revealed that the flood incident and others happening all over Nigeria affected us all.



‎He explained that as a family, we must come together to care, comfort and stand together, especially in times of grief and difficulty.



‎“I hereby urge and appeal to governments, all support agencies, and well-meaning Nigerians to assist the good people of Niger in ameliorating their sufferings.



‎“I also wish to commend the efforts of the governor and the local response teams for their courage and resilience in the face of this overwhelming challenge.



‎“As part of my commitment to stand with the people of Niger during this difficult time, I made an initial donation of N20 million to support efforts of the government and I will continue to support their efforts,’ he added.



‎He prayed that God should comforts the families of those who lost their loved ones, protect those still missing, and grant healing and strength to everyone affected by the disaster. (NAN)



