Obi urges strict adherence to standards, consoles families/victims of Onitsha collapsed building

The Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi has expressed sadness over the tragic building collapse at Odu-Igbo Market, Ochanja, Anambra, that claimed five lives.

Obi in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Onitsha, urged the general public to adhere strictly to engineering and building standards for people’s safety.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that some yet-to-be-ascertained number of persons were trapped as a building under construction, caved in near the Ochanja market in Onitsha, Anambra.

NAN gathered that the building, meant to serve as a market on completion, collapsed at about 8 pm on Monday with some of the workers still inside.

Obi, however, expressed gratitude to those involved in rescuing trapped victims and urged the government to investigate the cause of the collapse.

He advised strict compliance with regulations governing the building and construction industry, urging the government to implement measures to ensure that building projects nationwide met required standards.

Obi extended condolences to families who lost loved ones and offered prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured and eternal rest for the deceased.

On her part, Mrs Chinyere Nwoye, the Public Relations Officer of Anambra State Emergency Management Agency (ASEMA), reaffirmed their commitment to rendering assistance to victims of the collapsed building.

Nwoye maintained that 26 individuals had been rescued, while five died, adding that the excavator was still on ground, working to rescue those possibly trapped in the rubbles.

According to her, we have been here since Monday, working and rendering assistance, I believe that people are still trapped there; excavators are working to make sure no victim is left behind.

“The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), is coming from Enugu state to join hands with us here in rescuing people.

“We discovered one person this morning, we’re working very hard to see how we can pull the person out,” she said.

Earlier, a town Planner, Mr Ben Nwofor, of the Nigerian Institute of Town Planning in Anambra, said that lives and government resources were being wasted.

Nwofor said that it was unfortunate that we were doing quackery in Nigeria, a doctor could not do the work of a carpenter and other professions could not do the work of others.

“We need to be careful here in Nigeria, this is for money, cutting corners, Gov. Charles Soludo, will not be happy, he will set a high panel to unravel what happened here.

“The developers may not be qualified engineers, is this not ironic. I pray that no life will be lost again,” he said.

Also, the Chairman of Ochanja Central market, Bonaventure Muo, said the governor has good intentions for the people of the state.

Muo said the governor wanted structures to be approved by the planning board, and he had advised traders to shun cutting corners when they build.

Mr Clifford Iloduba, one of the stakeholders in Ochanja, said that they tried their best to stop construction of the building but couldn’t, pointing out that the incidence would be a lesson.

“If you enter inside the market, you will see structures not well planned, I was here around 12 midnight when an ambulance was taking away the victims.

“Our governor was here, I know he is wise, he knows what to do, not only this, many buildings in the market have no plans.

“I am pleading to the governor to please know the type of people leading the markets, there are people who take being market leader as business but they are not traders,” he said. (NAN)

By Monday Ajogun