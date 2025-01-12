Obi tasks new Ohaneze leadership on peace building, unity of Nigeria

By Perpetua Onuegbu

Mr Peter Obi, 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party has admonished the new leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, led by Sen. John Mbata to work toward peace and unity of Nigeria.

Writing a congratulatory message on his X handle on Sunday, Obi urged the new executives to leverage their position to strengthen Igbo families and unite the country.

“On behalf of my family and the Obedient Movement, I congratulate the Newly Elected President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Sen. John Azuta-Mbata.

“The Deputy President General, Prince Okey Nwadinobi; the Secretary-General, Emeka Sibeudu, and other newly elected executive members, on their emergence as leaders of the noble organisation.

“Their emergence as leaders of Ohaneze Ndigbo, the umbrella body that unites the Igbo people,

underscores the level of confidence and hope the people have in their leadership ability and commitment to the development of the region and nation in general.

“I pray that they will leverage their new offices to continue to work for the peace and unity of our nation and contribute immeasurably to ideas that will drive development, peace, and progress amongst the people.

“May God give you all the wisdom and strength to serve the people. A New Nigeria remains Possible.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Azuta-Mbata and others emerged as the new leadership of the Igbo socio-cultural organisation.(NAN)












