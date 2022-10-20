Obi suspends campaign as mark of respect for flood victims

By Onyeje Abutu-Joel

Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), on Thursday suspended his nationwide electioneering for 2023 poll, as mark of respect for flood victims.

Obi, who visited Benue to sympathise with flood victims at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Makurdi, blamed the Federal Government for the current flooding in the country.

The presidential candidate, who addressed the victims, said that the flood was not an accident, saying that the government was forewarned, but failed to do the needful to mitigate the flood.

“The flood is not an accident but was meant to happen.

“It was something the federal government could have controlled but they failed to act,” he said.

He promised to evolve a permanent solution to the problem of perennial flooding in the country, if given the mandate in 2023.

Prof. Anthony Ijoho, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), who took Obi round the affected areas, appreciated him for identifying with the Benue people, saying that he was the only presidential candidate that have visited the victims.(NAN)

