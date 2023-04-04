Obi reacts to treason allegation, says claim de-markets Nigeria

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has reacted to what he called the various campaigns of calumny directed at him by some government and political party spokespersons, warning that they should stop their de-marketing process that is presenting Nigeria in a very bad light.

Obi said in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja that “In the past few days, I’ve observed various campaigns of calumny directed at my person, the latest being allegations attributed to Information Minister Lai Mohammed from Washington DC

The Labour Party standard bearer said “It is most unfortunate that these consistent efforts to portray me quite contrary to what I am and my core values, is coming from such high quarters. Minister Lai accusing me of stoking insurrection is malicious and fictitious.

“I have never discussed or encouraged anyone to undermine the Nigerian state; I’ve never sponsored or preached any action against the Nigerian state. Those initiating these actions have increasingly used their official positions and agents to make false allegations against me.

“I’m on record as always advocating peace and issue-based campaign and not campaigning based on ethnicity or religion.

“ I’m committed to due process and am presently seeking redress in Court. I urge those engaged in this demarketing process to stop presenting Nigeria in a such bad light. Our future generations deserve a new Nigeria where they can live a secure and decent life like their counterparts in other climes. It is possible”