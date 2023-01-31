Obi promises to unlock potentials in Jigawa state for development

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi has Monday in Jigawa state promised that he would unlock the potentials in the North through agriculture and quality education.

Obi who addressed various stakeholders in the state, the youths, Women, traditional rulers before the rally in Dutse, the state capital, told the people that he and his Vice Yusuf Datti Baba- Ahmad if elected will develop Jigawa state turning its various arable land for production of goods for export.

He also reiterated his position on securing the country and turning it away from consumption to production and engaging the youths who are in their productive ages.

Obi assured the youths of quality education and that they should be ready and willing to take back their country and take their destiny in their own hands.

At the Palace of the Emir of Dutse, His Royal Highness, Dr Muhammad Nuhu Sanusi, Obi explained he came with his Vice to honour him and seek his blessing in their quest to seek the peoples mandate to build a new Nigeria where justice and equity prevail.

He told the Emir that He and Datti are in the race believing that they have what it takes to build a new Nigeria away from the worsening situation where poverty is increasing every day.

Obi said that this country has no business having over 133 million Nigerians living in multi dimensional poverty with the abundant human and natural resources in the country.

The LP flag bearer also talked about developing Jigawa state and opening the borders and preparing the state for export.

He repeated his earlier message since his campaign that this election should be driven by the people’s desire to enthrone the most competent person with capacity and antecedent. Persons they can trust with verifiable records.