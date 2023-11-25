Obi offers solutions for elimination of violence against women

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Mr Peter Obi, says unhindered access to good education and provision of good healthcare will eliminate violence against women in the society.

Obi, in a statement by his Media Aide, Mr Michael Nwolisa, gave this position in a series of tweets in his X handle on Saturday to mark the Global International Day for the elimination of Violence against Women.

He said: “The surest way to eliminate violence against women is to grant them unhindered access to good education and the provision of good health care for them.

“As the global community marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women today, I join my voice with other lovers of peace in our society, to speak out against all forms of gender-based violence, especially against women, in our nation.”

Obi noted that while every form of violence against any Nigerian deserved to be condemned, the gender-based violence against women must not be given a place in the society.

According to him, the National Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) reports that 1 in 3 Nigerian women have experienced physical violence by age 15 (NDHS 2013).

He added that a 2019 survey by the Nigerian National Bureau of Statistics, revealed that 30 per cent of Nigerian women aged 15-49 had experienced physical violence.

Obi said that the survey added that a shocking 68 per cent had encountered emotional, economic, or sexual abuse.

Noting the political influence of women in our polity, Obi, said: “Reports also show that women are critical players in our politics.

“They contribute significantly to the voting numbers but are often hampered by violence which can only be eliminated by playing by the rules of the law guiding the game.”

According to him, the ugly trend of violence must not be allowed to continue.

He posited that violence against women could be eliminated by empowering the Nigerian women to take their rightful place in society, and contribute to the collective development of the nation.

“This, we can do by giving them access to education and healthcare, which are most critical to national development.

“To build the New Nigeria of our dreams, completely abhorrent of violence against women, we must understand that development is not gender-based, and we all, men and women, must unite, in love, to move our nation forward.”(NAN)

