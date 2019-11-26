Obi, Nyako, Iya Abubakar on condolence visit as Atiku returns – Photo

Former Vice President of Nigeria and Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 election, Atiku Abubakar received the former Governor of Anambra State and his Vice Presidential candidate in that election, Peter Obi; former Governor of Adamawa State, Vice Admiral Admiral Murtala Nyako (retd) and Sen. (Prof) Iya Abubakar on a condolence visit at his residence in Abuja on Monday over the death of his longstanding aide, Alhaji Umar Njidda Pariya. The visit came on the heels of Atiku’s return to Nigeria after a long sojourn abroad

