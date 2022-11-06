Obi not an ethnic bigot, will unite Nigerians – Coordinator

By Polycarp Auta

Mr Nanzing Bako, the Coordinator of Obi/Datti Campaign Organisation in Plateau, says the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, will unite Nigerians if elected in 2023.

Bako, who stated this in an interview with newsmen on Sunday in Jos, also said that Obi was a nationalist and not an ethnic bigot.

He maintained that the massive support Obi had received across the country was an indication that he posed the qualities of good leader.

The coordinator said that those alleging that Obi was a bigot and would divide Nigeria, were simply being political.

“Peter Obi is a true Nigerian in his outlook, thinking and character, and this simply means he is not an ethnic bigot.

“There is no one that will unite Nigerians at this critical moment of our nationhood than Obi, and this because he has the qualities of a good leader.

“His antecedents as governor of Anambra State, have shown the kind of leader he is and what he has to offer Nigerians.’

He therefore, advised Nigerians not to take those calling Obi a bigot seriously, saying it was part of their political gimmicks, aimed at tarnishing the ex-governor’s person and candidature.

According to Bako, the massive support and endorsement of the LP candidate by youths, women and various professional groups in the country, are a pointer to the fact that they believe in his capacity to deliver on good governance.

He stressed that Obi had the capacity to pull Nigeria out of its challenges, and place it on the path of steady growth and development.

The coordinator said that the party and its National Campaign Council, had mapped out strategies on how to sensitise people at the grassroots on the need to vote for their candidates at all levels.

“And this is why we are calling on Nigerians to support the Labour Party, by voting Obi and other candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

“Our party remains the only alternative solution that will salvage this country from its current predicaments,” Bako said.(NAN)

