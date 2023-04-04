Obi: NCC denies tracking telephone lines

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has denied tracking the leaked telephone conversation between the Presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi and the General Overseer of Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo.

Recall that of late , there has been a leaked telephone conversation between Peter Obi and Bishop David Oyedepo which has gone viral on the social media, and other news platforms.

The NCC in a statement by its Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka has however denied allegations by some individuals and groups that it was responsible for the telephone tracking and leakage.

The statement reads,”The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has been inundated with enquiries by the media on allegations of telephone “tracking” and “leakage” made against the Commission by some individuals and groups in the social and alternative media.

“The Commission wishes to make the following clarifications: The Commission denies the allegations in their entirety.

“By the provisions of the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003 and other extant Laws of the Federation, the Commission does not and cannot “track” nor “leak” telephone conversations of anyone.

“The Commission has reported the allegations, which we take seriously, to relevant security agencies for proper investigation and necessary action.

“The Commission restates its commitment to discharge its responsibilities to the Nigerian people in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; the NCA 2003; other extant Laws of the Federation; and global best practices.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Commission denies these allegations and advises the public to disregard them.”