Former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi has faulted the implementation of the programmes of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC).

Making the observation during his visit to Madonna Academy, Iyiowa, Odekpe, in Onitsha Metropolis Thursday, Obi said contrary to how it is being done now, private schools were supposed to benefit from the programme.

Obi advised that government should take cue from other African countries like Kenya and Rwanda where children in private schools benefit from UBEC programmes.

“In Kenya, for example, money meant for schools are sent directly to the schools because allowing it to go through intermediaries subject it to shedding of weight along many toll gates,” Obi said.

Speaking to the students of Madonna Academy, Obi who donated the sum of N1 million for infrastructural support, encouraged them to see education as a necessary companion in life.

“I am where I am today because of education. I am here to reveal that truth to you as a way of encouraging you to see education as the best and necessary companion in life,” he said.

Obi lamented the relative paucity of funds Nigeria budgets for education yearly and called for the reverse of the trend.

The Principal of the Academy, Mr. Nnamdi Nnodi recalled how Obi provided computers, buses, Internet, and all basic facilities to Anambra Schools and thanked him for continued remembrance of the schools thereafter.

