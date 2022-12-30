Obi didn’t break any law on appointment of Osuntokun as DG – Lawyer

By Angela Atabo

A Constitutional Lawyer, Mr Kayode Ajulo, says the Presidential Candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, is in order for appointing Mr Akin Osuntokun as the Director General of his Campaign Organisation.

Ajulo said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) via telephone in London on Friday against the backdrop of the controversy sorrouding his appointment.

He said the former Managing Director of NAN was a member of the LP and was appointed as Director, South West for Obi Campaign organisation, a position he described as equivalent of a Deputy DG

He said Osuntokun’s transition to the DG Campaign organisation was a natural thing following the resignation of Dr Doyin Okupe who was also from South West Nigeria.

Ajulo said Okupe’s replacement by Osuntokun was in order because they were both from South West, stressing that Osuntokun was a veteran politician who was once the campaign Director for former President Olúsegún Óbasanjo.

He said Osuntokun was no longer a member of Zenith Labour Party since Aug. 2022, adding that he was only ZLP Senatorial Candidate.

According to him, no law in Nigeria governs the appointment of DG of any campaign platform in Nigeria, it’s simply a political appointment and what is basically required is trust and competence.

Mr Dan Nwanyanwu, the National Chairman and Presidential Candidate, ZLP in a statement, also said the controversy generated by the appointment of Osuntokun was uncalled for.

According to him Osuntokun is no longer a member of the party.

“We hold no grudges because it is his fundamental right to associate and exit from any organization.(NAN)