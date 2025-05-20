Obi decries rising insecurity in Borno, lauds Zulum’s commitment

The 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi has decried the rising insecurity in Borno, lauding Gov. Babagana Zulum for his commitment in handling the challenge.

By Monday Ajogun

Obi, a former governor of Anambra, in his X handle on Tuesday, said that the security situation in the Marte area of the state is unsettling and called for emergency action.

According to him, the apparent commitment of Zulum, who had courageously relocated to the troubled area is laudable.

“The security situation in Borno state is concerning and very unsettling.

“What is happening in the Marte area of the state is not just a local emergency; it is a national alarm bell that must not be ignored.

“Zulum, by choosing to spend the night in a town under threat, has once again, demonstrated what leadership should look like; present, proactive, and people-centred.

“His courage is not for commendation alone; it is a challenge to those in authority to match words with decisive action,” he said.

Obi said everything possible must be done to support the state and prevent an entire local government from falling into the hands of terrorists.

He revealed that over 300 communities are exposed, while more than 20,000 of them were displaced yet again.

He explained that these were not just numbers, they are families, children, and communities whose hopes are hanging by a thread.

He said that Zulum had raised critical concerns that insurgents were regrouping around Lake Chad and the Mandara Hills; that Marte is on the verge of collapsing and that the window for action is closing.

“These are facts. And it is not enough to acknowledge them; we must respond with urgency and sincerity.

“We cannot afford to continue this culture of delayed response and distant governance.

“Our security forces need reinforcements, our displaced citizens need protection, We must show the will to act swiftly and consistently.

“I have always maintained that Nigeria works best when leadership is driven by compassion, competence and courage. and Zulum had shown all three,” he added.

He stressed that this is not about politics, but the people, and about protecting the soul of our nation. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)