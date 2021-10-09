Obi Cubana voted 2021 Man of the Year

A renowned Nigerian businessman and philanthropist, Mr Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has been voted the 2021 Man of the Year by Nigerians both at home and in the Diaspora.

In a 14-day Leadership Excellence Awards voting by Nigerians via online platforms, monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Obi Cubana was voted ahead of three other nominees.

He defeated Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Mr Tony Elumelu, Chairman UBA Group and Mr Abdul Rabiu, Chairman and founder of BUA Group to clinch the position..

The philanthropist and entertainer emerged winner with 2,667,845 votes just as the other nominees secured the following votes: Makinde 1,015,224 votes, Elumelu, 848,652 votes and Rabiu 819,562 votes.

Obi Cubana who hails from Oba, a community in Idemili-South Local Government Area of Anambra is renowned for his philanthropy and humanitarian service.

He was recently reported to have empowered 300 youths engaged in business with N1 million each after videos of his mother’s burial went viral.

The prestigious award, organised by IgbereTV is endorsed by the African Union and the African Film Institute.

The award recognises and honours outstanding impact of leaders across both the public and private sectors in Nigeria.

The 2021 edition award presentation, the third in a row, is scheduled to hold on Nov. 2 in Abuja. (NAN)

