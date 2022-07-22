Obi condemns killing of Rev. Fr. Chietnum, others

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has condemned the brutal killing of Rev. Father John Mark Chietnum of Kafanchan Diocese by bandits in Kaduna state.

Obi, in a statement by his Media Aide, Valentine Obienyem, in Abuja on Friday, described Chietnum’s death as “among the many needless bloodletting in the country arising from poor leadership that need to be changed”.

Until his death, Rev. Chietnum was the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Jema’a Local Government Area and also the coordinating CAN Chairman, Southern Kaduna and was a great advocate for the rescuing of Nigeria.

Obi regretted that he was unable to attend the burial of Chietnum but sent his heart felt condolences to the family, the Kafanchan Catholic Diocese and the Catholic community in the country.

The presidential candidate also decried the killing of some Nigerians in Mgbidi area of Imo state.

He said none of the blood of innocent Nigerians shed would be in vain as they would all be martyrs for the revival of Nigeria.

Obi said the insecurity in the country made it imperative that the youths must rise in unison irrespective of religion, tribe or geography to take back their country. (NAN)

