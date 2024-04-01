Obi celebrates Easter with inmates in Onitsha, urges them not to lose hope

Labour Party Presidential Candidate in the 2023 general elections, Mr Peter Obi, has urged correctional centre inmates not to feel isolated and finished but to seek the face of God for freedom and redemption.



Obi stated this while celebrating the Easter Mass with the inmates at the Correctional Centre in Onitsha, the commercial city of Anambra. on Sunday.

He told the inmates that Mary Magdalene, who was the first to discover the resurrected Christ, was once unholy but became reformed and privileged to discover the rising of Christ, even before the apostles.



According to him, being in prison is not the end of life, as they can get corrected and enjoy salvation, even before the free people.

In a homily inside the correctional centre, the Archbishop of Onitsha Catholic Archdiocese, Valerie Okeke, thanked Obi for being one of the charity pillars for the centre.



Okeke said that if Mary Magdalene could be transformed to be among the early beneficiaries of Christ’s resurrection, those in the centre too could turn out to be great in the society and before God. (NAN)

By Monday Ajogun