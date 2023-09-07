Obi, Atiku to challenge Presidential Election Petition Court’s judgment

By Wandoo Sombo/Edith Nwapi

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, and that of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, have said that they would appeal the judgment delivered by the Presidential Election Petitions Court (PEPC) at the Supreme Court.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the PEPC, on Wednesday in Abuja, affirmed the election of President Bola Tinubu and dismissed the petitions of Obi and Atiku for being unmeritorious and lacking in substance.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the judgment, counsel to Atiku, Mr Chris Uche SAN, said that his team had requested for a copy of the judgment in order to fast track the process of appeal.

Uche said that his client directed that the appeal against the decision of the court be filed immediately.

The senior lawyer said that the PEPC might have delivered judgment but his client did not get justice in his quest to prove that the Feb. 25 election was marred by malpractices, irregularities and corruption.

In the same vein, counsel to Obi, Mr Livy Uzoukwu SAN, told newsmen that his client would appeal the judgment at the Supreme Court.

Uzoukwu said it was beyond him why the court had ruled against live broadcast of proceedings at the hearing of his client’s petition only to allow same during the judgment.

The Chairman of the five-member panel of justices of the court, Justice Haruna Tsammani, told the petitioners that clean copies of the judgments would be released to them on latest Thursday. (NAN)

