Obey domestic laws, Amb Abikoye tells Nigerian women in Ghana

#TrackNigeria – Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, Ambassador Olufemi Abikoye has enjoined the newly elected executives of Association Nigerian women to mobilise the members living in Ghana to obey domestic laws.

He gave the advice while receiving the new executives led by the president, Madam Beauty Amaebinye, who paid him a courtesy visit on Wednesday at the High Commission in Accra.

While congratulating the executives, Amb Abikoye urged them to also encourage their members to visit home regular so as to contribute their quota to the development of Nigeria.

The High Commissioner also admonished the Excos to be open and transparent while discharging their duties.

While urging them to try to give back to the community, the Envoy also advised the excos to visit other multinational companies largely owned by Nigerians to support their programmes.

Ambassador Abikoye assured them of the High Commission’s readiness to support their activities.

Speaking earlier, the president of the association, Madam Beauty Amaebinye, commended the High Commissioner for the passion exhibited towards the welfare of Nigerians living in Ghana especially women.

She used the occasion to formally invite the High Commissioner to the inauguration /fundraising ceremony billed for 27th July, 2019, at the Kwame Nkrumah Gardens, Accra.

