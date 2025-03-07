Obedience: The Gateway to Understanding God’s Love

By Isaac Megbolugbe

Introduction

(March 8, 2025)The famous Nobel Prize Winner John Nash once said, “It’s only in the mysterious equations of love that any logical reasons can be found.” Indeed, love is a complex and multifaceted concept that can be difficult to understand. However, as Christians, we believe that the truth of spiritual geography of love can only be discerned through the Word of God.

My own journey of understanding love began many years ago, in 1972, when I fell deeply in love with a girl. It was an experience that I had never had before, and one that life has refused to duplicate. Looking back, I realize that I did not truly understand love at the time. I was driven by emotions and passion, but I did not have a deep understanding of what it means to love someone. As I reflect on my experiences, I have come to realize that you cannot truly love anyone until you learn how to love God. Loving God is not just about emotions or feelings; it is about obedience and surrender. It is about recognizing that God is the source of all love, and that our love for others is a reflection of His love for us.

Growing up, I was surrounded by women who loved me unconditionally. My sisters raised me, and I grew up feeling very comfortable with women. Emotionally, I came alive in their presence, and I have always appreciated and absorbed feminine love. However, my experience of loving a girl in 1972 was different. It was a powerful explosion of emotion that left me reeling. At the time, I did not know how to navigate my emotions. I was afraid of getting hurt, and I was also afraid of hurting someone else. My mother’s words haunted me: “Be careful, because the girl you first impregnate will be your wife, even if you have to take care of her and the baby.” I knew that I had to remain a virgin, and so I fled whenever my emotions and affections began to get the better of me.

This pattern of behavior continued for many years. I would fall in love, but I would not know how to navigate my emotions. I would flee, and I would leave the person I loved feeling confused and hurt. It was not until I became widowed in 2016 that I began to understand the true nature of love. I had several girlfriends who were willing to take care of me and my teenage son, but I did not feel ready to commit to anyone. I wanted love, but I did not want passion. I felt conflicted, and the women in my life felt confused and angry.

It was during this time that I began to realize that my understanding of love was flawed. I had been trying to navigate my emotions and affections without a deep understanding of what it means to love someone. I had been trying to love others without first learning how to love God. It was not until I reconnected with my first love, many years after we had first met, that I began to understand the true nature of love. We had both become widowed, and we had both been given a second chance at love. As we began to spend time together, I realized that my love for her was still strong. However, I also realized that my love for her was not just about emotions or passion; it was about a deep and abiding connection that went beyond the physical realm.

As we navigated our feelings and affections for each other, I began to understand the spiritual geography of love. I realized that love is not just a feeling or an emotion; it is a fundamental aspect of the human experience. Love is rooted in our relationship with God, and it is this divine love that enables us to love others. The Word of God provides us with the guidance and navigation we need to conduct a healthy and holy love life. As we seek to understand the spiritual geography of love, we must turn to the Bible for wisdom and discernment. We must recognize that love is not just a feeling or an emotion; it is a choice that requires effort and commitment.

In conclusion, my journey of understanding love has been a long and winding one. I have made many mistakes, and I have learned many valuable lessons. However, through it all, I have come to realize that love is a fundamental aspect of the human experience. Love is rooted in our relationship with God, and it is this divine love that enables us to love others. As we seek to understand the spiritual geography of love, let us turn to the Word of God for wisdom and discernment.

The Spiritual Geography of Love

As I reflected on my experiences, I began to understand the spiritual geography of love. I realized that love is not just a feeling or an emotion, but a fundamental aspect of the human experience. Love is rooted in our relationship with God, and it is this divine love that enables us to love others. The spiritual geography of love is complex and multifaceted. It involves the interplay between our spirit, soul, and body. Our spirit is the deepest part of our being, where we connect with God. Our soul is the seat of our emotions, thoughts, and feelings. Our body is the physical vessel that houses our spirit and soul. When we experience love, it affects all three aspects of our being. Our spirit is stirred, our soul is touched, and our body responds. However, if we do not understand the spiritual geography of love, we can become unbalanced and misguided in our pursuit of love.

The Importance of Understanding the Spiritual Geography of Love

Understanding the spiritual geography of love is essential for conducting a healthy and holy love life. When we understand how love operates within our spirit, soul, and body, we can navigate our relationships with wisdom and discernment. We can avoid the pitfalls of lust, infatuation, and emotional manipulation. We can build strong and lasting relationships that are founded on mutual respect, trust, and communication. We can experience the deep and abiding love that God has for us, and we can share that love with others.

The Role of the Word of God in Understanding the Spiritual Geography of Love

The Word of God is our guide and navigator in understanding the spiritual geography of love. The Bible provides us with the wisdom and discernment we need to conduct a healthy and holy love life. Through the Scriptures, we learn about the nature of God’s love and how it operates within our spirit, soul, and body. We learn about the importance of obedience, surrender, and commitment in our relationships. We learn about the dangers of lust, infatuation, and emotional manipulation, and how to avoid them.

Conclusion

In conclusion, understanding the spiritual geography of love is essential for conducting a healthy and holy love life. The Word of God provides us with the wisdom and discernment we need to navigate our relationships with wisdom and discernment. As we seek to understand the spiritual geography of love, let us turn to the Bible for guidance and navigation. Let us seek to build strong and lasting relationships that are founded on mutual respect, trust, and communication. Let us experience the deep and abiding love that God has for us and let us share that love with others.

The Power of Love to Transform Lives

Love has the power to transform lives, bringing hope, healing, and restoration to those who experience it. When we understand the spiritual geography of love, we can experience this transformative power in our own lives. We can move from a place of fear, anxiety, and insecurity to a place of faith, hope, and love. We can experience the deep and abiding love that God has for us, and we can share that love with others. As we experience this transformative power, we can become agents of change in the lives of those around us. We can bring hope and healing to those who are hurting, and we can help to restore relationships that have been broken.

The Importance of Surrender in Love

Surrender is an essential aspect of love. When we surrender to God’s love, we open ourselves up to the transformative power of love. We allow God to work in our lives, bringing healing, restoration, and transformation. Surrender is not always easy. It requires us to let go of our own desires, plans, and agendas. It requires us to trust in God’s goodness and sovereignty. However, when we surrender to God’s love, we can experience the deep and abiding love that He has for us.

The Role of Obedience in Love

Obedience is also an essential aspect of love. When we obey God’s commands, we demonstrate our love for Him. We show that we are committed to following His will and living according to His ways. Obedience is not always easy. It requires us to put aside our own desires and interests. It requires us to trust in God’s goodness and sovereignty. However, when we obey God’s commands, we can experience the deep and abiding love that He has for us.

Conclusion

In conclusion, understanding the spiritual geography of love is essential for conducting a healthy and holy love life. The Word of God provides us with the wisdom and discernment we need to navigate our relationships with wisdom and discernment. As we seek to understand the spiritual geography of love, let us remember the importance of surrender and obedience. Let us surrender to God’s love, opening ourselves up to the transformative power of love. Let us obey God’s commands, demonstrating our love for Him and living according to His ways.

The Spiritual Discipline of Love

Love is a spiritual discipline that requires effort, commitment, and practice. It involves cultivating a deep and abiding love for God, and allowing that love to flow out to others. As we practice the spiritual discipline of love, we can experience a deeper sense of connection and intimacy with God and others. We can develop a greater sense of empathy, compassion, and understanding. We can become more patient, kind, and gentle.

The spiritual discipline of love involves several key practices:

1. Meditation on God’s Love: Meditating on God’s love and allowing it to sink deep into our hearts and minds.

2. Prayer: Praying for others and asking God to fill us with His love.

3. Service: Serving others and demonstrating God’s love in practical ways.

4. Fellowship: Fellowshipping with others and building deep and meaningful relationships.

The Transformative Power of Love

Love has the power to transform our lives and the lives of those around us. When we experience God’s love, we can be changed forever.

God’s love can:

1. Heal Our Wounds: Heal our emotional and spiritual wounds.

2. Restore Our Relationships: Restore our relationships with God and others.

3. Transform Our LivesTransform our lives and help us to become the people God created us to be.

4. Give Us Purpose and Meaning: Give us purpose and meaning, and help us to understand our place in the world.

Conclusion

In conclusion, understanding the spiritual geography of love is essential for conducting a healthy and holy love life. The Word of God provides us with the wisdom and discernment we need to navigate our relationships with wisdom and discernment.

As we seek to understand the spiritual geography of love, let us remember the importance of surrender, obedience, and the spiritual discipline of love. Let us cultivate a deep and abiding love for God, and allow that love to flow out to others.

The Spiritual Geography of Love: A Lifelong Journey

Understanding the spiritual geography of love is a lifelong journey. It requires effort, commitment, and practice. As we seek to understand the spiritual geography of love, we must be willing to learn, grow, and change. The spiritual geography of love is not a destination; it is a journey. It is a journey of discovery, growth, and transformation. As we travel this journey, we will encounter twists and turns, ups and downs. But with the guidance of the Word of God and the power of the Holy Spirit, we can navigate this journey with confidence and hope.

The Importance of Community in the Spiritual Geography of Love

We do not travel the journey of the spiritual geography of love alone. We are part of a community of believers who are also on this journey. We need each other for support, encouragement, and guidance.

As we travel this journey together, we can:

1. Support and Encourage Each Other: Support and encourage each other as we navigate the twists and turns of the spiritual geography of love.

2. Share Our Experiences and Insights: Share our experiences and insights with each other, learning from each other’s successes and failures.

3. Pray for Each Other: Pray for each other, asking God to guide and direct us as we travel this journey.

4. Celebrate Each Other’s Successes: Celebrate each other’s successes, rejoicing in the progress we make along the way.

Conclusion

In conclusion, understanding the spiritual geography of love is a lifelong journey that requires effort, commitment, and practice. As we travel this journey, we must be willing to learn, grow, and change. We do not travel this journey alone, but together as a community of believers.

As we seek to understand the spiritual geography of love, let us remember the importance of surrender, obedience, and community. Let us cultivate a deep and abiding love for God, and allow that love to flow out to others. Let us support and encourage each other as we navigate the twists and turns of this journey.

The Spiritual Geography of Love: A Call to Action

As we conclude our exploration of the spiritual geography of love, we are left with a profound sense of responsibility. We are called to embody the love of God in our lives, to demonstrate the transformative power of love to a world that desperately needs it. This call to action requires us to be intentional about cultivating a deep and abiding love for God. It requires us to surrender our lives to Him, to obey His commands, and to seek His guidance and direction. As we embark on this journey, we must remember that the spiritual geography of love is not a destination; it is a journey. It is a journey of discovery, growth, and transformation. It is a journey that requires effort, commitment, and practice.

Practical Steps for Embarking on the Journey

So, how do we embark on this journey? Here are some practical steps we can take:

1. Spend time in prayer and meditation: Spend time in prayer and meditation, seeking to cultivate a deep and abiding love for God.

2. Study the Word of God: Study the Word of God, seeking to understand the spiritual geography of love and how it applies to our lives.

3. Seek guidance and direction; Seek guidance and direction from spiritual leaders and mentors, seeking to learn from their experiences and insights.

4. Practice obedience: Practice obedience, seeking to obey God’s commands and live according to His will.

5. Cultivate community: Cultivate community, seeking to surround ourselves with people who share our passion for the spiritual geography of love.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the spiritual geography of love is a profound and complex concept that requires effort, commitment, and practice to understand. As we embark on this journey, we must remember that it is a journey of discovery, growth, and transformation. We must be intentional about cultivating a deep and abiding love for God, and seeking to embody that love in our lives.

Concluding Remarks

As we conclude our discussion on the importance of learning obedience before embracing love, we are reminded of the profound wisdom of the Bible. In 1 John 2:5, we are told, “But if anyone obeys his word, love for God is truly made complete in them.” This verse highlights the intimate connection between obedience and love.

Our discussion has shown that obedience is not a restrictive or oppressive concept, but rather a liberating one. When we learn to obey God’s commands, we are freed from the bondage of sin and selfishness, and we are empowered to love others with a pure and selfless love.

We have also seen that love is not just a feeling or an emotion, but a choice that requires effort and commitment. When we choose to obey God’s commands, we are choosing to love Him and others in a way that is pleasing to Him. As we reflect on our own lives, we may realize that we have often prioritized love over obedience. We may have sought to love others without first learning to obey God’s commands. However, our discussion has shown that this approach is misguided.

Instead, we must learn to prioritize obedience over love. We must seek to obey God’s commands, even when it is difficult or challenging. We must learn to trust in His goodness and sovereignty, and to rely on His strength and guidance. As we do so, we will find that our love for God and others will grow deeper and more profound. We will find that we are able to love others with a pure and selfless love, and that we are able to experience the joy and fulfillment that comes from obeying God’s commands.

In conclusion, our discussion has shown that learning obedience is essential for embracing love. When we prioritize obedience over love, we are empowered to love others with a pure and selfless love, and we are able to experience the joy and fulfillment that comes from obeying God’s commands. May we seek to learn obedience, that we may love others as God has loved us.

Isaac Megbolugbe, Director of GIVA Ministries International, 2024 Marquis Organization’s Class of Top Executives in the United States of America and a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. He is resident in the United States of America.