Obaseki’s victory indicates new political era – Oyebode

An International Law and Jurisprudence scholar, Prof. Akin Oyebode, says the victory of Mr Godwin Obaseki in the just-concluded Edo gubernatorial polls has wiped off god-father politics in Nigeria’s political culture.

Oyebode made the statement while speaking in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Monday on the outcome of the Edo governorship election.

According to him, the result of the election has opened a new and better era in the polity.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Obaseki of the PDP winner of the election, held on Sept. 19.