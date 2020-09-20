Obaseki’s re-election puts ‘god fatherism’ to rest in Edo politics – Fintiri

Share the news













Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa has described Gov. Godwin Obaseki as one that has changed the Edo politics by putting ‘godfatherism’ to rest.

Fintiri, in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Mr Humwashi Wonosikou, on Sunday in Yola said that the re -election of Obaseki was well deserved.

Obaseki was declared winner and returned elected by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in Benin after defeating Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of APC in the Saturday’s governorship election in Edo.

“The Edo election result is an affirmation and demonstrated that Obaseki’s re-election is indeed a true reflection of the wishes of the people of Edo.

“Obaseki should write his name in gold as one who changed the politics of Edo by putting ‘god fatherism’ to rest,” Fintiri said.

Fintiri, who was the vice chairman of the PDP National campaign committee for Edo governorship election, urged Obaseki and the PDP to extend a hand of fellowship to the opposition.

He advised Obaseki to dedicate himself to re-uniting the people of the state and be governor to all.

“The path is now clear for focused piloting of the states affairs toward doing more for the people of Edo in your last term as Governor.”

He noted that the people of Edo had spoken well and made their votes count ( NAN)

