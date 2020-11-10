Obaseki’s inauguration will comply with COVID-19 protocols – PDP

The inauguration of Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo will hold on Thursday in strict compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

Dr Tony Aziegbemi, the State Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), said this in Benin on Tuesday.

Obaseki won the Sept. 19 Governorship Election for his second term by defeating his closest opponent, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Aziegbemi that the party was constrained by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the mood of the state and the nation occasioned by the recent #EndSARS protests.