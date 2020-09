Share the news













Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won in his Unit 19, Oredo, Local Government Area, in the Saturday‘s gubernatorial election, in Edo State, defeating Osagie Ize-lyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), according to result announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

While Obaseki scored 184 votes, Ize-lyamu got 62 votes.

