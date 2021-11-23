Obaseki urges TETFUND to extend funding to private varsities

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has advocated for the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) to be accessible by private and public universities.

The governor made the call at the maiden Archbishop Benson Idahosa memorial lecture, in Benin City, Edo State.

He said, “The contributions from TETFUND are not from the government alone. It is derived from taxes paid by Nigerians across the country. So, I think private universities should also be eligible, even if you have to put conditions, such as some standards of excellence.

“If you want to encourage excellence in universities, the right thing to do is to open up that fund for both private and public universities.”

Obaseki further noted, “Today, it is clear that Nigerian men of God have dominated the African continent. That foresight manifested his push for a faith-based university. Can you imagine what university lectures would have been without faith-based universities?

“Without faith-based universities, the rot in government schools would have been worse, long period of endless strikes, cultism, sexual harassment, not particularly high standards of learning. But the most fulfilling for us as a government, is the quality of collaboration which we as government enjoy from these faith-based universities in Edo State.”

Guests at the lecture include former governor of Edo State, Lucky Igbinedion; former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Chief Mike Oghiadomhe; the Esama of Benin, Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion and the General Overseer of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye.

Others are the General Superintendent of New Covenant Gospel Church, Rev. Dr Felix Omobude and the former National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor.

The guest lecturer, Bishop Wale Oke, speaking on the topic, “The role of faith-based universities in national transformation: Archbishop Benson Idahosa God’s transformation vessel,” noted that one major strategic goal of the Idahosa University is to contribute to the positive transformation of the country.

He urged the National Assembly to amend Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) law to allow private universities to also benefit from the provisions as they also contribute two percent to the collective purse.

