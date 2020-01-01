Obaseki to Edo People: I’ll defend your interests, dethrone godfatherism

The Edo State Governor Mr Godwin Obaseki, has said that his pact with Edo people is to defend their interests and dethrone godfatherism, which threatens to deprive them of their democratic rights.



He added that he came into office with a mission to further the fight against godfatherism started by the former governor of the state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, but that it was unfortunate that the latter is reneging on the mandate.

The governor disclosed this while hosting ward leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State, calling on them to join him as he continues to fight godfatherism in the state.

According to him, “Comrade Oshiomhole came to me, asking that we join forces to fight and bring an end to the practice of godfatherism in the state. The partnership helped us in changing the narrative of development in the state. This led me into politics. I am into politics to better the lives of Edo people. We believed Oshiomhole and followed him to fight godfatherism.

“He said godfatherism is not good but today he is saying godfatherism is good. He said let the people lead but today he wants to lead the people, against their interest.”

Noting that he would always stand with the people irrespective of the circumstance, the governor said, “Any politics that doesn’t benefit the majority of the people is bad politics. The resources we have in the state is to be used for the benefits of the people of Edo State, not a few politicians.”

Obaseki urged APC members and supporters in Oredo Local Government Area not to be worried as he is not bothered because no man is God, stating, “When they say I am a mosquito, I was never worried; I told them that mosquitoes can bite. The bite can cause malaria and if not well-treated, it can kill someone. Those bitten are already on life support but we pray they don’t die.”

The governor wondered what antics and strategy would be deployed to make the minority’s decision supersede that of the majority in a democratic system.

“The last time an incumbent ran for governorship in our party in the state, it was a consensus. It will happen again; we will all agree on consensus. Whether direct or indirect primary, you, the people, will vote. Our plan is on the election, not the primaries.”

He said with the resources available in the state, the people have no business being poor, as the bad leadership style adopted in the past was responsible for the poverty.

“Our people have no business being poor but our leadership has brought us here. I am in politics to improve the life of Edo people. We have done more in three years with less resources. Imagine what will happen in eight years.

“I am not trained to abuse elders or my seniors. But we will not allow anything that will negatively affect Edo people. I will fight with everything to make life better for my people. God has continued to fight for us. All the strategies and antics against this government has failed. We will build this party and you will be the envy of all others who are not in our party but we are sure they will join us soon,” he said.

Chairman Edo State Chapter of the APC, Anslem Ojezua, called on the ward leaders in Oredo to support the Governor who is their son.

He said no other Edo State Governor has supported the party as Obaseki has done in the last three years, noting, “I urge you to support your son and never allow anyone to treat him anyhow. Possess your possession!”