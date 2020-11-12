Obaseki takes 2nd term oath of office

Gov. Godwin Obaseki took oath of office for his second term as governor of Edo on Thursday, the highpoint of a high-stakes election he won two months ago. The Chief Judge of Edo, Mrs Esther Edigin, administered the oath on the governor and the Deputy Governor, Mr Philip Shaibu. Obaseki said the people of Edo spoke unequivocally through their ballots on Sept. 19 and ”have entrusted us with the task of steering our state for another four years. “I am encouraged by the truth you have bestowed on us and grateful for your belief in the leadership and my capacity to continue piloting the affairs of this great state.

“My re-election represents a new hope and I see myself as a vessel in the redefinition of democracy in Nigeria. I am not unaware that this places enormous responsibility on me. “It is, therefore, gratifying that Edo State is taking the lead on this onerous task of restoring faith in democracy in Nigeria and the entire globe. ”What we achieved in the Sept. 19 governorship election is the restoration of confidence in democracy. “We have become a point of reference on how the will of the people can triumph in a democracy that functions properly.” Obaseki said that what his administration achieved in four years had earned them a success story in good governance in the country.

He urged people of the state to realise that whatever belonged to government, belonged to the people and vice-versa. He said that being aware of this would assist the state to deal with the realities and challenges facing it as a state. The governor advised Edo residents to eschew apathy toward taxation, saying that paying tax was a primary obligation of every citizen. “What we guarantee you, my dear people is that we will provide value for your money by utilising it judiciously, transparently and with accountability. “During our last term in office, we were able to improve access to quality education, quality of health; significantly upgraded our road network, commenced reforms in our civil service and justice administration, developed human capacity and created jobs.”

Obaseki commended the Independent National Electoral Commission, security agencies and President Muhammadu Buhari for upholding the constitution and allowing the will of the people to prevail. Dignitaries at the include the Governor of Rivers, Mr Nyesom Wike, Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Gov. of Bayelsa, Mr Douye Diri; Mr Dan Orbih, the Vice-Chairman of the PDP, South South and a former Minister of Works, Mr Mike Onolememen. Others are PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus, former Chief of Staff to Goodluck Jonathan, Mr Mike Ogiadome, the Senator representing Edo Central Senatorial District, Mr Cliford Ordia, Sen. Mathew Urhohide and a PDP Chieftain, Mr Kenneth Imasuagbon, among others. (NAN)