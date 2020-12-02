 Obaseki swears – in new SSG for  Edo 

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has sworn in Mr Osarodion Ogie as the new Secretary to the State Government(SSG).

Obaseki performed the ceremony at the Government House, Benin, on Wednesday.

“We started this journey together, and am not going to sit down here and give you the charge, you know the charge, you are part of the whole process. The only advise is that you are going to face pressure you have never faced before.

“Because one of the most difficult things in life, is to change an aged system or to try to get an old person to change their ways. What we are tempting to do in the next four years we know will not be easy.

“Trying to get an aged system to now begin to work efficiently and respond to the needs of our people. There will be extreme pressure on you, since you had that interface with the political system because people will want to do things in the way they are used to.

“Let’s all see the EndSARs protest as a wake up call, if we do not begin that rapid restructuring, that rapid transformation to give the young generation an opportunity and hope, then we may all be victims.

“But be rest assured that the way we started, that is the way we are going to end by the grace of God. Our purpose is service, our purpose is to serve our people, so don’t think that by pleasing someone today,” he said.

In his remarks, Ogie said that he was not a stranger to the government.