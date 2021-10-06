Obaseki swears in Joe Acha as Edo Chief Judge

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Wednesday in Benin swore in Justice Joe Acha as new Chief Judge of state.

Justice Acha has been acting in that capacity for more than four months.

Performing ceremony Obaseki stressed need for three arms of government to collaborate with one another to deliver good governance.

governor said Justice Acha’s appointment was in recognition of his illustrious and unblemished career at bar and at bench.

“I am certain that Your Lordship will live up to highest ideals of your illustrious predecessors at helm of judicial arm of government in our state.

“Our state has been blessed over years with titans of judicial space and this appointment will surely follow in that long-established tradition.

“This government has always considered itself to be Judiciary-friendly with knowledge that our efforts to make Edo great will come to nothing without solid foundation of law and order and rule of law.

“I enjoin Your Lordship to embrace same institutional reforms that would ensure that our judiciary is fit for purpose and meets with international best practices in all respects.

“We look forward to collaborating with Judiciary as led by Your Lordship in pursuing the goal of ensuring the greatest good for the greatest number of people through modernisation, digitisation and efficient management resources.

“This government stands ready to provide all the required to ensure that our judicial officers and the entire bureaucracy that supports them, are provided with all necessary modern tools, technology and welfare that would ensure optimal performance.

“We hope to be handing over the newly-built judges’ quarters and the modular courts being rolled out in all the local government areas across the state.

“We hope in return that the Judiciary will provide for the efforts of government particularly in revenue generation and the prevention of lawlessness and impunity manifested in various facets of our public and private lives,’’ the governor said.

Responding, Justice Acha said that Gov. Obaseki and the Executive were not in any way responsible for the delay in his confirmation as the substantive chief judge of Edo.

“The unusual delay in bringing today to bear led to so much insinuations, speculations and even assertions that Gov. Obaseki was not disposed to my appointment as the Chief Judge of Edo.

“Stories were fabricated, created and weaved together to give credence to this claim,’’ he noted. (NAN) 

