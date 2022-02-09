Obaseki swears in-eight new commissioners today

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, will today Wednesday, February 9, 2022, swear-in eight new Commissioners confirmed by the Edo State House of Assembly.

In a statement, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., said the ceremony will be held at the New Festival Hall at the Government House, Benin City.

Ogie noted, “It is hereby announced for the information of the general public that the eight (8) commissioner-nominees confirmed by the Edo State House of Assembly on Monday, February 7, 2022, will be sworn into office by His Excellency, the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.”

The commissioner-nominees cleared by the State House of Assembly are Chris Nehikhare, Omololu Ojehomon, Afishetu Braimoh, and Stephen Idehenre.Others are Osasere Evbuomwan, Donald Ojemeh, Okojie Newton and Jonathan Lawani.

