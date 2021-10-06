Obaseki swears in 11 commissioners, 2 special advisers

Gov. Godwin Obaseki inaugurated 11 commissioners and two Special Advisers on Wednesday in Benin as part of those that will constitute the Edo State Executive Council.

The governor charged the new appointees to ensure transparency and uphold accountability in all they did in their respective beats.

He told them that organisational performance scorecards had been developed for each ministry to enthrone a high performance culture.

“The scorecard shall track key performance targets and deliverables of each ministry and reports will be demanded on a quarterly basis.

“A formal assessment of performance targets and results achieved by each ministry shall be conducted.

“These shall form basis of further review and linkages to other key human resource processes.

“These illustrious sons and daughters of the state have emerged from a thorough search and screening process that identified them as part of the best and brightest we have.

“These soon-to-be commissioners will form the core of the new Executive Council that will manage the affairs of the state.

“As commissioners and special advisers, the height of people’s expectation of you and the government you represent are unprecedented.

“We have no choice but to meet and deliver on the expectations of the people. As we serve the people, we must become champions of high performance, disciplined in execution and results-oriented,’’ the governor said.

The commissioners are, Mr Oluwole Iyamu, Mrs Obehi Akoria, Dr Joan Osa-Oviawe, Osaze Uzamere and Monday Osaigbovo.

Others are Marie Edeko, Joseph Eboigbe, Moses Agbukor, Isoken Omo, Andrew Emwanta and Mrs Otse Momoh-Omorogbe.

The two Special Advisers are Crusoe Osagie, who has been appointed as Special Adviser, Media Projects and Sarah Esangbedo Ajose-Adeogun, who is Special Adviser, Strategy, Policy, Projects and Performance Management.

Speaking with journalists after the inauguration, Osagie said that he believed in the vision of the governor to transform the state.

He assured that he was ready to support the governor until he succeeded, adding that he was always prepared to deliver good governance to the people of Edo. (NAN)

