Obaseki solicits media, stakeholders’ support for actualisation of second term vision.

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo says, he would need the support of the media and other critical stakeholders in the actualisation of his second term vision for the sustainable development of the state.

Mr Joses Sede, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Communication and Orientation, who addressed the media on behalf of the state government on Monday in Benin, said Obaseki was ready to transform the state beyond the imagination of Edo people.

Sede, who highlighted Obaseki’s achievements in his first tenure, said the governor was poised to giving Edo people more infrastructural, socio-economic, human capital and technological development in his avowed quest to `Make Edo Great Again’ (MEGA) policy agenda.

He said Obaseki had during his inauguration speech promised to grow the social sector by improving education, healthcare system, provision of social security and safety nets, caring for the vulnerable and the disadvantaged in the state.