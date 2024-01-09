Obaseki seeks monarch’s support to produce worthy successor

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Tuesday called on the Otaru of Auchi, Aliru Momoh, to support his quest to produce a worthy successor.

He made the call at the 27th edition of the Auchi Day celebration of the Allah Most High held in Auchi, the administrative Headquarters of Etsako West Local Government Area.

Obaseki, represented by the Commissioner for Youths and Humanitarian Affairs, Dada Abubakar, also appealed to the royal father and the community to cooperate with him “to finish well and strong”.

“I implore you to support us to produce a worthy successor, who will make Edo the best in the country,” Obaseki said.

The governor said that his administration had achieved a lot in Auchi and promised to do more for the community in the remaining days of his administration.

“As a government, we have achieved a lot in Auchi Sacred Kingdom with the Auchi Central Hospital upgrade to a specialist hospital.

“The erosion control and rehabilitation of Igbe Road as well as the upgrade of Ikelebe Sports Arena to a mini-stadium,” he said.

Obaseki also cited the construction of Bishop Court Road, GRA, construction of Lassa fever isolation treatment centre and Auchi water facility reticulation water supply scheme.

“In the new year, starting from this month, we are going to witness a lot more development across the state and, of course, Auchi inclusive,” he said.

The governor commended the Otaru for his peaceful and accommodating disposition in discharging the affairs of his kingdom.

He also lauded him for setting up a sanitation committee in the community for effective environmental cleanliness of the community.

He announced a N10 million donation to the community for the purchase of a sanitation equipment.

Earlier, the monarch said that this year’s celebration had “Tahara (Cleanliness): A means of attaining piety”, as it’s theme.

Momoh also said that the community organised a N200 million fundraiser for the purchase of sanitation equipment.

He said that the equipment would help to ensure effective waste management in the community.

He said: “Auchi is far becoming a city centre and we cannot afford to fold our arms and leave the community in a mess.

“That is why sanitation committee was set up and the idea of raising money to buy equipment is to see that the city and its environs are kept clean.”

He appealed to corporate organisations, individuals and eminent sons and daughters of Auchi to donate generously to the fund for a clean environment. (NAN)

By George Edomwonyi

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

