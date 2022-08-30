Obaseki sacks Security Network boss

By Usman Aliyu

Gov. Godwin Obaseki has sacked the Director Operations, Edo Security Network, Mr Emmanuel Oboh.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie, said the sack was with immediate effect.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no reason was given for his disengagement.

Ogie said already the governor had approved the appointment of Mr. David Olukoga as the new Director of Operations of the Network.

“Oboh has been directed to hand over all government property in his possession to the new Director,” Ogie said. (NAN)

