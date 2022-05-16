Obaseki receives Saraki in Edo, as former Senate President meets Edo PDP delegates

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has received former Governor of Kwara State and ex-Senate President, Sen. Olubukola Saraki in the state.

The governor hosted Saraki, who is a presidential aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), at the Government House on Saturday, in Benin City.

Saraki is to meet with PDP delegates in the state after the courtesy call on the governor.

The former Senate said Nigeria must be rescued and fixed, noting: “We know there is a problem in this country. We know that the country needs to be rescued and fixed. We can’t just vote for any kind of leader. We don’t have the luxury of just voting anybody come 2023 because the situation we find ourselves in is severe.

“The country needs leaders that understand the issues. PDP is the only party today that can give direction for this nation. We have a lot of aspirants at this time that want to be president of this country. Some are more qualified than others.”

Saraki assured that if he is elected as president of Nigeria, he will focus on the housing sector, ensuring the provision of affordable housing units for low-income earners.

“We would focus on providing housing units for low-income earners. The housing sector will stimulate the economy, create jobs for the youths and improve lives for the people.

“My plan is to have vocational training for about one million people and stop importing workers in the housing sector. We need to create jobs for the people here in Nigeria”.

Saraki extolled the leadership qualities of Governor Obaseki, noting that he has brought a lot of energy to the party and also the right kind of attitude needed to move the country forward.

“We must commend him on the registration drive of the party despite the litigation. He has put in more effort and has given us direction in moving the party forward.

“This is the kind of leader we need for the PDP going forward. The governor is a key stakeholder in this party and the country. He understands the issues; he knows what he is talking about. What he thinks is important to aspirants like us. I had a good private discussion with him. I am going out to meet with the delegates to let them know why they should vote for me in the party primary coming up on the 28th of this month,” he added.

