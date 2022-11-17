Obaseki presents N320.35bn budget to Edo Aseembly

…focuses on building a resilient, sustainable foundation for reforms, projects in last six years …education, health , road transport, buildings , agriculture, others top priorities By Titus Oise The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Wednesday, presented a N320.35bn budget to the Edo State House of Assembly for the 2023 fiscal year, representing a 44.3 percent increase from the N222bn budgeted for the year 2022. Obaseki, who presented the budget to the Assembly sitting at the Anthony Enahoro Assembly Complex in Benin City, said the budget comprises N192 billion for capital and N127.5 billion for recurrent expenditure.

Guests present at the budget presentation include Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Comr. Philip Shaibu; Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq.; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Osaigbovo Iyoha and Edo State Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa Esq.

Others are Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare; Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Monday Osaigbovo; Commissioner for Business, Investment and Cooperative, Aishatu Braimoh and Commissioner for Youths and Gender Issues, Andrew Emwanta, among others. According to the governor, the document, christened ‘Budget of Resilience and Transformation,’ is informed by the need to “build a resilient and sustainable foundation for the reforms, initiatives and programmes that we have embarked on in the last six years.” “Our strategic goal is to utilize manufacturing, technology, agriculture, arts, culture and entertainment as the catalyst to promote sustained investment across all sectors of the Edo economy,” he added.

Obaseki noted that the total projected revenue for 2023 is N300 billion, consisting of N144.26 billion statutory allocation, made up of Value Added Tax (VAT) of N41.2 billion; Capital receipts of 46.1bn; IGR, N60.4 billion and N4 billion from grants, among others, adding that “The balance of will be sourced from development financing and financial institutions.” Obaseki further stated, “The revenue estimates for the budget is based on a $70 per barrel benchmark for crude oil and average daily production of 1.69m barrels per day as well as an increase in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to N60.4bn, owing to reforms in tax collection and land management activities. “Our intention is to push for revenue and reforms in the built environment. We are committed to boosting capital spending this year. To this end, we expect a capital/recurrent expenditure ratio of 60.2 per cent to 39.8 percent respectively. This would reinvigorate the economy, providing the right impetus for the needed growth expected in the year.”

Receiving the 2023 budget proposal, Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Marcus Onobun, hailed the governor for his efforts at ensuring economic prosperity for the state, adding, “It is worthy to note that at the presentation of the year 2022 budget, you made certain commitments to the people of Edo in relation to infrastructural transformation, healthcare, education and economic development of the State. “It is commendable that despite the looming global economic meltdown and other uncertainties, you were able to deliver set goals as outlined. On behalf of my colleagues, I applaud you for your sterling performance despite the odds. We applaud your visionary initiatives, leadership, passion, strategic innovation and dedication to our dear state and its people. “As a House, we will hold ourselves to the highest standards of integrity in carrying out this constitutionally assigned duty of scrutinizing and the consideration of this budget for the benefit of the state. We will ensure that this budget proposal receives timely consideration. We will collaborate with relevant stakeholders, Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government to deliver a budget that is exemplary; a budget that focuses on the aspirations and needs of the people of Edo State.”

The governor, earlier, listed education, health, road transport, buildings, agriculture, energy and electricity as well as economic enablers as the areas of focus in the 2023 fiscal year. According to Obaseki, “With changes in global economic dynamics and its effect on our economy, states that must survive will have to transform structurally and change the way they operate. Partnerships, therefore, are key to resilience. “Government does not have all the resources needed to engender growth and development that the people desire. Partnerships with local and international private sector players are therefore germane and expedient so as to make progress.

“It is on this note that the government seeks to enhance reforms in government process, stimulate economic prosperity and improve ease of doing business to continuously attract private capital to engender sustainable development. “With several projects at the verge of completion in the year 2023, we hope to galvanize all actors and harness resources to increase the opportunities for our people to enhance productivity and expand the economic base of our state.” He added, “As we drive for economic growth, we will continue to pursue policies and programmes that ensure fair and balanced access to education, health care and social protection across the three senatorial districts of the state.

“Public Private Partnership (PPP) will continue to dominate our investment initiatives in the New Year.” On the achievements in the outgoing year, the governor said “In 2022, we made considerable progress in the march towards sustainable growth, prioritizing key areas of development and building on the gains made in the last six years. “Despite the excruciating economic realities, we remained on course with our plans, maintained momentum in delivering on the projections made for the year.

“In the outgoing year, we consolidated on the ongoing Public/Civil Service Transformation exercise, ensuring a seamless transition into digitalizing our systems and processes in government. “Following this, we conducted a service-wide digitization exercise with the deployment of over 4,000 computers and other digital infrastructure, which have helped in making digital versions of government records. We also rolled out the phase II of recruitment exercise, which has injected new life into the civil service across various cadres.