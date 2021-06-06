Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has mourned the passing of the General Overseer of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as T.B. Joshua.

The governor in a statement in Benin on Sunday, expressed shock over the death of the cleric.

Obaseki said that he was saddened by the pastor’s death, noting that the deceased impacted the lives of millions of people across the world.

“I am saddened by the news of the passing of Pastor Temitope Balogun Joshua, a great preacher of the gospel, who impacted the lives of millions of people across the world.

“Pastor Joshua deployed his gift of delivering the word of God in relatable terms to advance the Church of Christ and brought laughter, solace and comfort to many with Christ’s message of love.

“The Synagogue Church of All Nations, which Pastor Joshua superintended, was a home of refuge for those desirous of God’s word and also for the desolate, providing a beacon of hope to many worshippers from across the globe.

“Pastor Joshua would be remembered for his devotion to God, the feisty manner he delivered Christ’s message of love and his commitment to community and the upliftment of mankind,” he said.

The governor commiserated with the Christian community, the Synagogue Church of All Nations and his family, praying that God grants all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. (NAN)

