Obaseki mourns passing of oldest Catholic Priest Thomas Oleghe

By Nefishetu Yakubu

Former Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo, has mourned the passing of the oldest Catholic Priest in Nigeria, Monsignor Thomas Oleghe, who died on Sunday in Benin City.

Obaseki, in a statement by his media aide, Crusoe Osagie, described him as a great missionary of the Catholic faith.

“I am deeply saddened by the death of Oleghe, who passed at the age of 104.

“He was a dedicated and compassionate priest, who worked for the growth of the Christian faith and the development of his community.

“He remained an inspiration to many and a model that a lot of young people looked up to.

“I celebrate his impactful service to God and humanity and appreciate his work in the Lord’s vineyard in Edo State, where he served for many years promoting peace and development,” he said.

According to Obaseki, I commiserate with His Grace, Most Rev. Gabriel G. Dunia, the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Auchi, and the entire Nigerian Catholic community.

He prayed that God would grant all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.(NAN)