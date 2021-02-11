Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Thursday in Benin mourned the passing away of the first civilian governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

Jakande succumbed died today (Thursday) at the age of 91.

Obaseki, in a statement, said the former governor was a high flyer who contributed immensely to the development of Lagos State and built durable legacies that would outlive him.

The governor commiserated with the government and people of Lagos State over the incident.

“A veteran journalist, he was a high flyer in public service, birthing landmark reforms and projects to better the lives of the people.

“Jakande built durable legacies he will be remembered for his giant strides in governance and development of the country, Obaseki said. (NAN)