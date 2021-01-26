Obaseki mourns Ex-AGF, Abdullahi Ibrahim

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has mourned the death of former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abdullahi Ibrahim (SAN).
Obaseki, in statement, described the late legal icon as an unrelenting patriot, noting that he would be remembered as a detribalized Nigerian and a lover of peace and progress.
According to the governor, “It was with a heavy heart that I received news of the death of Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim, SAN, a friend of our dear state and consummate legal luminary.
“An unrelenting patriot, Alhaji Ibrahim lent himself to causes that quelled strife and conflict, deploying his expertise to bring people together.
“From his interventions in settling boundary disputes, to his stint as Federal Minister, to his time at the Nigerian Stock Exchange, he went about his duties with tact and finesse, meticulously contributing to Nigeria’s development and promoting enterprise and peace with a disarming charm.
“We would continue to remember him as a detribalized Nigerian and a lover of peace and progress,” he added.
The statement further reads: “On his numerous state and national assignments, he served with equanimity and stood on the side of justice and fairness. Some of these assignments include roles such as Commissioner for Education in the old Kwara State, Nigeria (1973) in the cabinet of Brigadier General David Bamigboye; Federal Minister of Education, Science and Technology; Minister of Transport and Aviation (1984-1985) in the cabinet of General Muhammadu Buhari and as the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (1997-1999) in the cabinet of General Abdulsalami Abubakar.
“We particularly condole Alhaji’s Partners in chambers, Adetunji Oyeyipo SAN and Rotimi Oguneso SAN, who under the leadership of their principal, have been and continue to stand on the side of the Edo people in the multifarious litigations that have continued to be brought in the desperate attempt to thwart the democratic will of the Edo people.”
“We commiserate with his family, friends, associates and the Kogi State Government, and wish that God grants them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” Obaseki noted.
