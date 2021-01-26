Obaseki mourns Ex-AGF, Abdullahi Ibrahim

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has mourned the death of former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abdullahi Ibrahim (SAN).

Obaseki, in statement, described the late legal icon as an unrelenting patriot, noting that he would be remembered as a detribalized Nigerian and a lover of peace and progress.

According to the governor, “It was with a heavy heart that I received news of the death of Alhaji Abdullahi Ibrahim, SAN, a friend of our dear state and consummate legal luminary.

“An unrelenting patriot, Alhaji Ibrahim lent himself to causes that quelled strife and conflict, deploying his expertise to bring people together.