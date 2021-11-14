Obaseki inaugurates Edo creative hub to immortalise late Victor Uwaifo

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has inaugurated Edo creative hub to immortalise late ‘guitar boy’, Prof. Victor Uwaifo.

Obaseki said during the inauguration at the newly-constructed, creative hub in Benin, that it would help Edo youths to harness their entertainment potentials.

According to him, tonight we are here to start a revolution in entertainment.

”Edo about entertainment. Edo about education. Edo about helping those interested in entertainment achieve their aim.

“60 per cent of Edo people are young. Our purpose to open space for you.

”Yesterday, we launched 30 Edo and the key components of the are education, technology and entertainment.

“I to let you know tonight that your government will not abandoned you again.

”We will not fail you again. We to make look like for you. You won’t have reason to travel illegally again.

“So, we are launching this creative hub in honour of Victor Uwaifo, and for our youths to harness their entertainment potentials,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the highlight of the occasion was the Concert with the theme, ‘The Guitar Boy Lives On’.

It featured musical artistes like John Ighodaro, popularly know as Johnny Drille, Aituaje Iruobe, known professionally as Waje. Some local artists thrilled fans earlier the inauguration. (NAN)

