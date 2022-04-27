Obaseki inaugurates 7-man House of Assembly Service Commission

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo, has sworn-in a seven-man House of Assembly Service Commission, urging them to use their wealth of experience acquired in the past to execute his administrative reforms aimed to improving the socio-economic activities of the people.

Obaseki, while addressing members of the newly-sworn-in house of assembly service commission in Benin on Wednesday, said that they have the confidence in them to help his administration undertake the expected reforms.

According to him, “Having you on board at this critical time in our transformation of all the arms of government, we have capacity and the confidence in you to help us undertakes the reforms.

“As you can see, on the parts of the executive, we have been working very hard to reforms the way the executives works.

“There is a lot of works going on in our public and civil service, we are introducing technology as a key driver for change, so that we can deliver better quality services to our people.

“We are also supporting such reforms in our judiciary, we are working with the judiciary authorities to introduce technology into our courts,” he said.

The governor said that his administration has trained quite a number of courts stenographers, as he would continue to work with the judiciary officers to deliver on their mandates.

He stressed that training and capacity building are very critical and crucial to all arms of government in the state, saying that he does not want the house of assembly not to feel that they are part of the ongoing reforms.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the committee, Mr Shaka Momodu, thanked the governor for the confidence reposed on them, and assured him that they would not let him down.

Momodu further assured the governor they would continue to support his administration to achieve its desired reforms to make Edo great.

Others members of the commission are Raphael Okhani, Osunbor Osadebamwen, Ehis Onburekhalen, Aruya Tunji, Iyiekhuemhen Raphael and Matthew Ikhide. (NAN)

