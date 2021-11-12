Obaseki inaugurates 30-year plan in Edo to mark fifth anniversary

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Friday in Benin inaugurated a 30-year development plan as part of activities to mark his fifth year in office.

Delivering a speech at the fifth edition of the Alaghodaro Summit, Obaseki said that the plan is broken into six tranches of five years each.

The summit has: “Edo of our dreams: Building a sustainable future’’ as its theme.

“Planning is not a document, it has to be a process; we have to live it and that is what the Edo 30 years developmental plan is all about.

“It’s broken into five-year periods and we have six of these periods.

“One of the greatest concerns that people have is whether our reforms and innovations will continue after leaving office.

“I can’t guarantee that my successor is going to do better than myself.

“However, what we can guarantee is that once we have a system that is working, that calls the leadership to account.

“It is a better guarantee to ensure that the system will continue to work the way the people want it.

“In another 30 years or less, as you are flying into Edo, all you will see are farms, just as you see in other parts of the world.

“All of these cannot happen if there is no law and order; our responsibility is to protect our people and their properties.

“We will build and design our security structure; we will continue to invest even in the federal system. The successes of Edo State Security and Vigilantes are very amazing,’’ he said.

The governor assured that his administration would launch the e-governance platform before the end of the year.

Earlier, the Chairman of Edo 2021 Alaghodaro Summit, Dr Asue Ighodalo, commended Gov. Obaseki for his support to all the security agencies in the state.

Ighodalo said that the peace that the state enjoyed would further attract local and international investors. (NAN)

