Obaseki expresses shock, mourns passing of Apostle Osagiede

According to the Governor, “It is with a heavy heart that I received the news of the death of the General Overseer of Spirit and Life Bible Church, Apostle Deb’rah Eunice Osagiede.

“I am shocked, sad and extremely pained at the passing of this true Jesus woman, who was one of the shining lights of Edo and a great achiever. She is simply irreplaceable.

“I remember with fondness the spiritual charge she gave in her sermon during my inauguration thanksgiving service.