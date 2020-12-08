Obaseki expresses shock, mourns passing of Apostle Osagiede

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has expressed shock over the death of Apostle Eunice Osagiede, the General Overseer of Spirit and Life Bible Church, with headquarters in Benin City, the Edo State capital.
The governor, in a statement, mourned the passing of the preacher, noting that she is ‘simply’ irreplaceable.
According to the Governor, “It is with a heavy heart that I received the news of the death of the General Overseer of Spirit and Life Bible Church, Apostle Deb’rah Eunice Osagiede.
“I am shocked, sad and extremely pained at the passing of this true Jesus woman, who was one of the shining lights of Edo and a great achiever. She is simply irreplaceable.
“I remember with fondness the spiritual charge she gave in her sermon during my inauguration thanksgiving service.
“Indeed, we are blessed by the opportunity to have known and associated with her.”
The governor stressed that she left remarkable legacies with her work in the vineyard of the Lord and would continue to serve as an example to many striving to know God more intimately.
He condoled with her immediate family, the leadership of the Spirit and Life Bible Church and Jesus Women Prayer Band Ministry as well as the entire body of Christ, praying that God would grant them the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.
