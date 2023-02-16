Obaseki engages PoS agents, urges them to pay cash at markets

By Nefishetu Yakubu

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo, has promised to support Point of Sales (PoS) agents so they can begin cash payment to residents across markets pending when the banks will reopen for business.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that banks in Benin were on Wednesday closed to customers following attacks on several banking facilities by protesters.

Obaseki, while addressing PoS agents in Benin on Thursday, said government was committed to working with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to disburse cash through PoS agents to reduce the sufferings of the people

“I think we must address the issues on ground which is how do we ease the sufferings of our people who want to transact and cannot.

“You as agent banks are the ones to help us. I believe we have more agent banks than bank branches in Edo State.

“I know as an association, you have regulations and are regulated by the CBN and you regulate yourself.

“We believe that the incident of yesterday has a certain purpose. As we can see, it didn’t happen by accident,’’ the governor said.

According to him, let us drop politics aside and focus on the people. We will like to fund as many PoS agents as possible so that they can go to various markets and make payments to people.

“We will provide security for them so that they can dispense cash and offer services to our people in Edo.

“We want assurance from the CBN that this will be regular and constant over the next foreseeable future,’’ Obaseki said.

According to the governor, the perpetrators of Wednesday’s act will be apprehended as there are footages currently being investigated by the security agencies.

Earlier, Osaro Ekhator, chairman of the association, said PoS agents were the most affected by the incident as their livelihoods and kiosks were burnt across the state.

Mr Renner Jumbo, the controller, CBN, Benin branch who was present at the meeting, said the agents would be used as banks would not be opening because their facilities were damaged.

“Some may likely open tomorrow and others on Monday depending on the level of damage.

“The PoS people will be a veritable tool. So, today, we have some money to be released to about 16 agents,’’ Jumbo said. (NAN)